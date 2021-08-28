MHA Extends COVID-19 Guidelines Till September 30,cautions States Against Large Gatherings

As India continues to fight the deadly Coronavirus, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has extended the implementation orders of COVID-19 guidelines till the end of September. The MHA has directed all the states to ensure no large gatherings with festivals around the corner. It has further asked states to continue focus on the 5-fold strategy - test, track, treat, vaccination, and COVID-appropriate behavior.

#COVID19 containment measures will remain in force up to September 30th, 2021: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) pic.twitter.com/QOuMa01STR — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2021

The MHA has strictly directed the concerned authorities to take necessary measures for the management of COVID-19. In a failure to follow the restrictions, the officers concerned will be made personally responsible for the laxity in the enforcement of COVID appropriate behavior.

MHA to states on COVID measures

MHA has asked the states and UT administrations with high positivity in districts to take proactive containment measures to curb Coronavirus transmission. The new guideline read, "It is important to identify warning signs of potential surges early on and to take appropriate measures to contain the virus spread."

Emphasizing the weekly enforcement data report that indicated a downtrend in following the COVID-19 appropriate behavior like wearing masks, maintaining social distances, and imposition of fines, the MHA has requested the states to augment their enforcement efforts.

States and UTs are directed to ensure that areas having no virus or low virus transmission are adequately protected by progressively conducting tests and implementation of other measures including ILI/SARI surveillance, market surveillance, and more.

India's vaccination drive

The MHA said in the statement, "The country has made significant progress in vaccination. The state and UT administrations should continue with their vaccination programme so as to inoculate a maximum number of eligible persons".

On Friday, August 27, India administered record-breaking one crore doses of vaccines. Uttar Pradesh became the top state to administer over 28 lakh jabs in the last 24 hours. With this, August becomes India’s biggest inoculation month crossing 15 crore doses so far. The highest so far was July with 13.45 crore doses administered.

COVID situation in India

To this date, India has reported a total of 3.26 crore COVID cases with 4.37 lakh deaths. The country has administered a total of 62,21,39,498 COVID vaccine doses across 37,423 vaccination sites.

(Image credit: PTI)