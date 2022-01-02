MHA Extends FCRA Licences Till March 2022 After 6000 NGOs' Licences Expire; MoC In Limbo

Giving relief to the 6000 NGOs whose licences were not renewed, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday extended their Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) registrations till 31 March 2022. Amid the uproar for leaving almost 6000 NGOs in limbo, the MHA issued a notification extending the validity of FCRA registrations of NGOs till March 2022 if they met certain conditions. With the denial of renewal of FCRA registrations, the number of denied NGOs shot up from 6578 to 12,580 on December 31.

MHA extends FCRA contributions till March 2022

However, the notification mentions that for those NGOs whose renewal applications were rejected, the validity of the certificate shall be deemed to have expired on the date of the refusal of the application of renewal. The association shall not be eligible either to receive foreign contribution or utilise the foreign contribution received. This means the Mother Teresa's Missionaries of charities will not be receiving foreign contributions as their renewal has been rejected and now their bank accounts have been frozen.

Earlier on the same day, MHA had revoked the FCRA license of 5,789 entities across the country, including prominent educational institutes like Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Milia Islamia, IIT Delhi and Lady Shri Ram College, Indian Medical Association, Tuberculosis Association, Leprosy Mission, Delhi University. The licences were revoked as they failed to submit the application for its renewal under the latest guidelines, despite several intimations by the ministry regarding the same. Out of all, around 179 were denied the FCRA registration as they failed to fulfill all the criteria provided by the MHA that are required to avail the license.



This move comes after the Mother Teresa-founded Missionaries of Charity (MoC) was left in limbo when its FCRA licence was not renewed by MHA on December 25 after it failed to meet the eligibility conditions under FCRA 2010 and FCRR 2011. In lieu of its rejection, MoC contacted State Bank of India (SBI) and requested it to freeze its accounts. Many Opposition leaders - Mamata Banerjee, Shashi Tharoor, P Chidambaram, Jayant Chaudhary had lamented the adverse effect MoC's beneficiaries will face, slamming the Modi govt for the 'cruel' move.

What is the FCRA Act 2020?

In September 2020, the Parliament passed the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020 (FCRA) amending the Act regulating the acceptance and utilisation of foreign contribution by individuals, associations, and companies. The Act was previously amended by the UPA government in 2010 - tightening regulations regarding donations or transfer of any currency, security or article. The Opposition had opposed to the mandatory Aadhar registration of NGOs with the Centre, citing the Supreme Court ruling.