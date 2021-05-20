Last Updated:

MHA Extends FCRA Registration For NGOs Till September To Ease Foreign Aid For COVID Work

Home Ministry (MHA) on Wednesday, extended the validity of registration certificates issued under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 till 30 Sept

In a big relief to Indian NGOs, the Home Ministry (MHA) on Wednesday, extended the validity of registration certificates issued under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 till 30 September 2021. Keeping in mind with the COVID-19 situation in the country, the MHA has allowed NGOs whose certificate have expired or are expiring during the period between 29.09.2020 and 30.09.2021 to remain valid till September to ensure smooth transition to the amended FCRA regime. Several NGOs had moved the Delhi High Court seeking relief.

MHA extends FCRA deadline till Sept

The MHA notification read, "The existing FCRA account holders have now to open the 'FCRA account' in the New Delhi main branch of the State Bank of India upto 30 June 2021. All persons/NGOs who already have been granted a certificate of registration shall not receive any FC in any account other than the designated 'FCRA account'. The previous deadline was till March 31.

As per reports, several NGOs had moved the Delhi High court seeking a  moratorium of six months on the FCRA registration to smoothen COVID relief work. The NGOs reportedly claimed that despite a large number of the organisations applying with SBI before the due date, MHA had not approved their applications. NGOs claimed that as they could not open an SBI account they have been unable to receive foreign funds for over a month, impacting their Covid relief work.

What is the FCRA Act 2020?

In September 2020, the Parliament passed the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020 (FCRA) amending the Act regulating the acceptance and utilisation of foreign contribution by individuals, associations, and companies. The Act was previously amended by the UPA government in 2010 - tightening regulations regarding donations or transfer of any currency, security or article. The Opposition had opposed to the mandatory Aadhar registration of NGOs with the Centre, citing the Supreme Court ruling.

Key features of the Bill (according to PRS)

  • Prohibition to accept foreign contribution: The Bill prohibits public servants apart from election candidates, editor or publisher of a newspaper, judges, government servants, members of any legislature, and political parties from accepting foreign contributions.
  • Transfer of foreign contribution: The Bill prohibits transfer of foreign contribution to any other person by any individual, an association, or a registered company.
  • Aadhaar for registration: The Bill states that any person seeking prior permission, registration or renewal of registration must provide the Aadhaar number of all its office bearers, directors or key functionaries, as an identification document.  In case of a foreigner, they must provide a copy of the passport or the Overseas Citizen of India card for identification.
  • Reduction in usage of funds: The Bill restricts use of foreign contribution for administrative purposes to 20%
  • Other features include - restricting contributions only to one FCRA account, government restriction on usage of unutilised funds, renewal of licence after government inquiry,  surrender of certificate after govt approval and suspension of registration upto 360 days.

