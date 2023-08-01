MHA Extends IPS Basant Rath's Suspension Amid Political Aspirations To Contest LS Polls

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has extended the suspension of the 2000 batch IPS Officer of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir Cadre Basant Rath by an additional six months, continuing until January 27, 2024. This extension comes after he was initially placed under suspension in July 2020.

Basant Rath was placed under suspension for displaying insubordination towards his superiors, even in the face of a court order. After this incident, MHA decided to prolong his suspension period as a disciplinary measure.

Rath has shown interest in contesting the Lok Sabha Polls from the valley on the ticket of the Bhartiya Janta Party and has said that he will deliver what the people of Jammu and Kashmir expect him to. On March 17, Basant Rath was issued his domicile certificate from the J&K Revenue Department, which grants him rights at par with other citizens of Jammu and Kashmir under the law that was brought after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A to secure the rights of the people of J&K.

Basant Rath, on May 8, wrote to J&K Police against DG J&K Police Dilbag Singh, alleging a threat to him and his reputation. He even went on to allege that he conspired to eliminate Rath after later writing to the MHA to let him quit the IPS and take voluntary retirement.

On June 4, he wrote to ADG Kashmir, asking him to share details of the FIRs registered against him in the Kashmir valley. In his communication , he wrote, The allegations were that I've indulged in anti-national activities since the day I joined the IPS and that I'm on the payroll of the ISI and other Pakistan-based agencies. I've already requested that you direct your investigating officer/officers to interrogate me, and You and your officers have failed to get in touch with me for the last three years. That reflects poorly on you as an IPS officer. And as a police leader. Please do me a favour by letting me know the latest position in this case. I expect you and your officers to acknowledge this mail."

The order by MHA reads, The Central Review Committee, while reviewing the suspension of Shri Basant Kumar Rath, IPS (AGMUT: 2000), has taken into account the facts and circumstances of the case in totality and recommended the extension of the suspension tenure of Shri Basant Kumar Rath, IPS (AGMUT: 2000) for a further period of 180 days beyond 31.07.2023, i.e., up to 27.01.2024. The President, after considering the facts and circumstances of the case and the recommendations of the Central Review Committee, has come to the conclusion that Shri Basant Kumar Rath, IPS (AGMUT: 2000), shall continue to remain under suspension for a further period of 180 days beyond 31.07.2023 i.c., up to 27.01.2024. The President orders that Shri Basant Kumar Rath, IPS (AGMUT: 2000), shall continue under suspension for a further period of 180 days beyond 31.07.2023, i.e., up to 27.01.2024, in terms of Rule 3 of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal Rules, 1969).

