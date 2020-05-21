MHA Flags Lockdown Violations; Directs States/UTs To Ensure Strict Adherence To Guidelines

With the lockdown being extended for another two weeks till May 31, the Ministry of Home Affairs has flagged its concerns of violations of the lockdown being reported at various places. The Home Ministry has directed the governments of all states and union territories to strictly implement all measures to contain COVID-19.

MHA spokesperson has also informed that local authorities have been directed to take all steps necessary to ensure that the guidelines are being followed. In a letter to the chief secretary of all states, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla highlighted that there is a need to ensure night curfew between 7 pm and 7 am and it is an important element of the MHA guidelines. "The night curfew has been mandated with a view to ensure people observe social distancing, and to contain the risk of spread of the infection," the Home Secretary wrote.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to States- Violations of MHA Guidelines being reported at various places. States/UTs must strictly implement all measures to contain #COVID19. Local authorities must take all necessary steps to enforce the guidelines: MHA Spokesperson pic.twitter.com/UxzJTnnnoR — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2020

MHA issues revised guidelines

After the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 31, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on Sunday, released its detailed guidelines for the extended lockdown. The MHA has allowed the delineation of red, green and orange zones as per state and UT governments, taking the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) into consideration. Moreover, the Centre has also imposed a mandatory night curfew in all areas from 7:00 PM to 7:00 AM, except for essential activities.

As per MHA guidelines, metros, educational institutions, hotels, cinema halls, malls, gyms, swimming pools, places of worship, and social/ political/ sport/ entertainment/ cultural/ religious events will remain prohibited. On the other hand, sports complexes and stadia are allowed to open without spectators. Moreover, inter-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses will be allowed on mutual consent and intra-state movement of vehicles can be allowed as per the state government's decision.

