MHA Issues Advisories To States, Orders Series Of Measures To Ensure Security To Women

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday has issued advisories to all states in order to ensure security to women. The development comes after two horrific cases of crime against women in the country. In order to prevent such horrific cases, the MHA in its advisories to states has listed several stringent measures to ensure security to all women in the country.

MHA issues advisories to states

In its advisories to the states, the MHA has mentioned all effective measures to tackle the rising issues pertaining to safety and security of women. In addition, the MHA has set a deadline of two months for all states to implement the steps listed under the advisories. Here's what the points in MHA advisories state:

In order to ensure a swift and efficent response, police officials are expected to be much more responsive and responsible in handling complaints on crime against women.

The police are also expected to monitor the completion of investigations in serious sexual offences in a two month time frame.

Safety of women and girls has been declared as the highest priority for the government

Additional measures include, filing Zero FIR in cases of cognizable offences, including sexual assault against women. Failing to do so by any police official will be henceforth counted as a punishable offence

Unnao survivor passes away

Meanwhile, the Unnao survivor who was set ablaze on Thursday died due to cardiac arrest in Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on December 6. The victim was initially undergoing treatment in Lucknow's SMC government hospital after she suffered 90% burn injuries. However, she had to be airlifted to Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday night. Following this, she suffered a cardiac arrest and breathed her last at 11:40 PM after her condition deteriorated at 8:30 PM. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered fast-track case.

Nirbhaya Case: MHA forwards mercy Petition of convict To President

Earlier on Friday, the MHA forwarded the mercy petition file of one of the convicts Vinay Sharma in the 2012 Nirbhaya rape and murder case to President Ram Nath Kovind. According to sources, the Delhi government rejected Sharma's plea and pushed for the death penalty, by opining it as a rarest of the rare case.

