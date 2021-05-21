MHA Issues Advisory To States, UTs, Directs Govt To Protect COVID-orphaned Children

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday has issued an advisory to States and Union Territories to take immediate steps for the protection of vulnerable sections of society including women, senior citizens, particularly children who have been orphaned due to COVID-19.

The advisory of the MHA read, " I am directed to request your attention to the references on the mentioned subject: The government taking cognizance of the impact the COVID pandemic may have, particularly, on vulnerable groups, gave high priority to the matter and requested States/ Union Territories to put in place adequate mechanisms for ensuring dedicated support and assistance in a timely manner to such persons."

"The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had, accordingly, listed the above-mentioned advisories to the states on guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures for preventIng and combating crimes against vulnerable sections of the society, including women, children, senior citizens, and scheduled castes/ scheduled tribes, and as well as for putting in place institutional mechanisms for preventing and countering human trafficking," it added.

COVID In India

The daily rise in coronavirus cases in India remained below 3 lakh for the fifth consecutive day with 2.59 lakh new cases recorded in a single day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. With a total of 2,59,551 fresh cases, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,60,31,991. The death toll climbed to 2,91,331 with 4,209 daily deaths, the data updated at 8 am showed. The active cases further reduced to 30,27,925 comprising 11.63 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 87.25 percent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,27,12,735, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.12 percent, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crores on May 4. According to the ICMR, 32,44,17,870 samples have been tested up to May 20 with 20,61,683 samples being tested on Thursday.

