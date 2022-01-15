MHA Issues Advisory To States, UTs Over Strict Compliance Of Flag Code Of India

Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued an advisory to all states and Union Territories over National Flag being discarded or thrown on the ground. It has stated that the National Flag made of paper waved by the public on occasions of important national, cultural and sports events, should not be discarded or thrown on the ground after the events. It has instructed the states to follow strict compliance of the provisions of the Flag Code of India in the advisory issued on Friday ahead of Republic Day celebrations.

The advisory states that the National Flag represents hopes and aspirations of the people of our country and therefore should occupy a position of honour. It added that there is a universal affection and respect for, and loyalty to, the National flag. Even so, it added that lack of awareness often persists among the people as well as organisations and agencies of the government.

"The Indian National Flag represents hopes and aspirations of the people of our country and hence should occupy a position of honour. There is universal affection and respect for, and loyalty to, the National flag. Yet, a perceptible lack of awareness is often noticed amongst people as well as organizations and agencies of the Government, in regard to laws, practices and conventions that apply to the display of the National Flag," the advisory reads "As per the Flag Code of India, the National Flag made of paper may be waved by the public on occasions of important national, cultural and sports events. You are requested to ensure that on the occasions of important national, cultural and sports events, flags made of paper only are used by the public and such paper Flags are not discarded or thrown on the ground after the event," it added

The MHA remarked that such Flags are to be disposed of, in private, consistent with the dignity of the Flag, the advisory added. In addition, all government offices have been requested to undertake mass awareness programme in this regard. Meanwhile, the government has also announced that Republic Day celebrations will now commence from January 23 every year instead of January 24. News agency ANI citing government sources has informed that the decision has been taken to include the birth anniversary of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose. Earlier, the Modi government had started the celebration of Subhash Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary as Parakram Divas.

With ANI inputs