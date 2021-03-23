MHA Issues Guidelines For Control Of COVID-19 Amid Rise In Cases, Effective From April 1

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Ministry of Home Affairs has come up with a set of new guidelines to curtail the spread of the infection and do away with the looming fear of a second wave. The new guidelines will come into force from April 1, 2021, and will remain effective till April 30, 2021.

Test-Track-Treat protocol

The new guidelines encompass the Test-Track-Treat protocol. As per this protocol, the States and the Union Territories, where the RT-PCR tests are not being conducted as much as it is prescribed, should speed up the process. The people testing positive in the RT-PCR test should be quarantined at the earliest, and their contacts should be tracked and asked to quarantine too.

Based on the number of positive cases and those quarantined, the concerned authority should mark the containment zones, taking into consideration the guidelines provided by MoHFA in this regard. The list of the containment zones will be communicated on a regular basis by the District collectors of the area, States and Union Territories as well as the MoHFW.

Within the containment zones, containment measures such as strict perimeter control, intensive house-to-house surveillance, contact tracing, will be followed.

Promotion of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour

The new guidelines have put too much emphasis on COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. States and Union Territories have been directed to ensure COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, which includes wearing the mask, maintaining social distancing among others, in workspaces as well as in public, and for the enforcement of that, has allowed imposing appropriate fines.

Meanwhile, National Directives for COVID-19 Management shall continue to be followed throughout the country for the enforcement of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

No restriction on inter/ intra-state travel

It is pertinent to mention here that no restrictions on inter or intra-state travel have been imposed as of yet. People can travel and need no permission/ e-pass for that purpose.

In the last 24 hours, India recorded 40,715 new cases, swelling up the tally to 1,16,86,796 cases. After witnessing a surge for almost 12 days, there was a slight decline in fresh cases on Tuesday, however, the active caseload in the country still stands at 3,45,377, which is quite alarming.