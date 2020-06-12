MHA Issues 'Night Curfew' Clarification, Tells States To Allow Transport Of Essentials

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday wrote to states and Union Territories clarifying its order to implement night curfew between 9 pm to 5 am during the fifth phase of lockdown till June 30. The Ministry has clarified that the purpose of implementing a night curfew is to primarily 'prevent congregation of persons and to ensure social distancing.' The Ministry has also advised the states to not restrict the movement of buses, essential services and goods carriers during the given time.

In his letter to Chief Secretaries, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said, "I would like to clarify that the purpose of restricting movement of individuals, except for essential services, between 9 PM and 5 AM, is primarily intended to prevent congregation of persons and to ensure social distancing. The restriction does not apply to instances of loading/unloading of goods (as part of supply chains and logistics); buses carrying persons and trucks and goods carriers plying on State and National Highways; or persons travelling to theri destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and flights."

The Ministry of Home Affairs, while extending the lockdown till June 30, had announced a slew of relaxations under the 'Unlock 1.' The Ministry rolled out a phase-wise plan to facilitate dilution of the Coronavirus consequent lockdown. Under these revised guidelines, it had introduced the 'Night Curfew' which has been implemented from 9 PM to 5 AM.

COVID cases in India

India on Thursday went past the United Kingdom in terms of Coronavirus cases to become the fourth worst-hit country. The country has reported 2,97,535 with 10,956 being reported in the past 24 hours. The Health Ministry data has also informed that there are 1,41,842 active cases at present while 1,47,195 have recovered. 8,498 deaths due to COVID have also been reported. Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state with a total tally of 97,648 cases. Witnessing its biggest spike yet, Maharashtra on Thursday, reported 3607 new cases of COVID-19 infection along with 152 deaths. The state also saw 1561 patients recovered, taking its recovered tally to 46,078.