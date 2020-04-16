MHA Monitoring Instances Of Lockdown Violation; Ensures Actions Against Offenders

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Thursday stated that the Home Ministry is monitoring incidents of violation of lockdown guidelines including the congregation of people and opening of shops and establishments on daily basis. This comes after instances of violence against health workers engaged in surveillance and quarantine measures etc.

The Ministry further stated that the Ministry of Home Affairs would take action under the Disaster Management Act against officers found responsible for such violations.

MHA asks states to act on lockdown violations

After the lastest blatant lockdown violation seen in Mumbai, Surat, Indore, sources report that Home Minister Amit Shah, on Thursday, has asked Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla to speak to all states' chief secretaries and DGPs where lockdown have been violated.

States like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Rajasthan have been highlighted by the Home Minister where most lockdown violations have taken place. Currently, India's Coronavirus tally is at 12,380 cases and 414 deaths.

Coronavirus in India

As of date, 10,477 active cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 1488 have been discharged and Maharashtra has reported the highest at 2916. 414 deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. PM Modi has extended the lockdown till May 3, with a relaxation possibility in non-COVID hotspots after April 20.

(Photo: PTI)