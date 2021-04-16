MHA Offers WFH Option To Officials; Orders 50% Attendance, Staggered Timings At Work

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the country, several ministries have offered their officers to work from home. In order to curb the spread of COVID-19, the ministries have also suggested their teams work in 50 per cent capacity with staggered timings. The Ministry of Consumer Affairs has stated that all officers of the level of Deputy Secretary and above will attend offices on all days.

Meanwhile, the officers of the level of Under Secretary and Section Officer will attend office with a capacity of 50 per cent and staggered rotational timings. On the other hand, 33 per cent of officers who fall below the level of Under Secretary are expected to attend office on a rotational basis with staggered timings.

MHA issues fresh Covid-19 guidelines for govt staff

The Ministry has also stated that officers may choose to Work from Home in case of COVID-19 symptoms. Moreover, they have also encouraged officers and officials above 45 years of age to get vaccinated along with eligible family members. Additional measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 include installation of VPN facility to work from home, social distancing among staff present in the office, use of masks and sanitisers and closure of department canteen.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has requested its Director and Deputy Secretary to prepare rosters as per groups. Around 50 per cent of employees can attend office while the remaining 50 per cent have been asked to work from home. The Ministry has also decided that the roster for employees will be formed on the basis of three slots of timings. The measures will be in effect till further orders, the Ministry circular has stated.

India records highest-ever single-day spike

Meanwhile, India on Friday has recorded its highest-ever single day spike with 2,17,353 new coronavirus infections. The fresh cases have therefore taken the country's infection tally to 1,42,91,917. Active cases in the country have breached the 15-lakh mark as per the Union Health Ministry's data. With 1,185 new fatalities, the death toll has risen to 1,74,308. In addition, 1,18,302 people were discharged taking the recoveries to 1,25,47,866.

Image Credits: PTI

