MHA Orders National Flag To Be Flown At Half-mast Over MoS Railways Suresh Angadi's Death

Following the demise of MoS Railways Suresh Angadi on Wednesday, September 23 due to COVID-19, the Home Ministry has said in a statement that national flag would be flown at half-mast on Thursday in all government offices in New Delhi. Suresh Angadi had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on September 11 and was reportedly initially asymptomatic. However, the 65-year-old politician, hailing from Karnataka, was later admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment.

In the wake of the tragic development, tributes started pouring in for the Juinor railways Minister Suresh Angadi, who is also the first Union Minister and the fourth MP to have succumbed to the deadly disease. From President Ram Nath Kovind to Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, several lawmakers condoled the death of Suresh Angadi. Born in 1955, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Belgaum district in Karnataka went on to hold several positions within the party through his political career.

Starting off by being the BJP vice president in Belgaum back in 1996 he gradually became the Union Minister of State for Railways. He was elected MP in the Lok Sabha election in 2004 and was secured his seat for the third time in 2014 when BJP attained power in the centre followed by a fourth term in the general elections last year.

President Kovind, PM Modi, Amit Shah condole Angadi’s demise

Taking to Twitter, senior BJP leaders and President Kovind along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah condoled Suresh Angadi’s demise. From PM Modi credited the 65-year-old for making BJP strong in Karnataka to Rajnath Singh lauding his administrating abilities and “affable personality”, the leaders were seen grieving on the unexpected demise. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also said that he was “deeply shocked” by the news and called Suresh Angadi “people’s leader”.

Shocked to know the passing away of Shri Suresh Angadi, Union Minister of State of Railways. An amiable leader Shri Angadi worked tirelessly for the people of his constituency, Belagavi and Karnataka. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 23, 2020

Shri Suresh Angadi was an exceptional Karyakarta, who worked hard to make the Party strong in Karnataka. He was a dedicated MP and effective Minister, admired across the spectrum. His demise is saddening. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/2QDHQe0Pmj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 23, 2020

Deeply shocked by the sudden demise of the Union Minister Shri Suresh Angadi. He was a people's leader who strove for the uplift of the downtrodden. My condolences to the bereaved family members. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/PlyQpkiBK9 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) September 23, 2020

Deeply saddened by the demise of Rail Rajya Mantri, Shri Suresh Angadiji.



He was a good administrator, seasoned Parliamentarian and blessed with a warm and affable personality. My heartfelt condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 23, 2020

Deeply pained to learn about the passing away of MoS Railways and senior BJP leader from Karnataka, Shri Suresh Angadi ji. He will always be remembered for his selfless service to the nation and party. My deepest condolences are with his family. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 23, 2020

