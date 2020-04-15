MHA: Permitted Industries Must Make Arrangements For Stay Of Their Workers

After the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowed the functioning of certain industrial establishments, it announced that the industries that were being allowed to remain operational needed to strictly make arrangements for the stay of the labourers inside or around its premises. "Permitted industries must make arrangements for stay of workers within their premises or adjacent buildings for social distancing," said the MHA in a statement.

This decision by the MHA directing industries to pay cognizance to the workers lodging facilities comes a day after over a thousand migrant workers in Mumbai gathered near the Bandra station allegedly demanding to go back to their respective hometown as the Prime Minister extended the Coronavirus lockdown.

MHA permits operation of select industries

Amid the extension of nationwide lockdown till May 3, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday has allowed the functioning of manufacturing and other industrial establishments in Special economic zones (SEZs), Export oriented units (EoUs), industrial estates, and industrial townships by following social distancing in its new guidelines. MHA also exempted services of manufacturing of IT hardware and of essential goods and packaging.

Further, activities including coal, mineral, and oil production are also permitted. MHA also mentioned that the revival of these industries will create job opportunities.

At the same time, the important components of the financial sector, e.g., RBI, banks, ATMs, capital and debt markets as notified by SEBI and insurance companies will also remain functional, with a view to provide enough liquidity and credit support to the industrial sectors, MHA stated.

