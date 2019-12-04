MHA Receives Mercy Petition Of Convict In Nirbhaya Case, To Be Sent To The Prez: Sources

As per the sources on Wednesday, December 4, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) received the mercy plea of one of the convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya rape and murder case. This was forwarded by the Delhi government which rejected the plea and recommended the death penalty, describing it as a rarest of the rare case. The MHA is now expected to send this to President Ram Nath Kovind. However, the timeline for the same is unclear.

'Hope the accused will be hanged to death soon'

Earlier, Asha Devi- the mother of Nirbhaya had welcomed the Delhi government’s decision to recommend the rejection of the mercy petition. Conceding that the legal process was still going on, he expressed a wish for the accused persons to be hanged soon. She said, "I welcome Delhi government's decision to recommend rejection of mercy petition of one of the convicts in the case. I hope the accused will be hanged to death soon." She further said, "I know that the process is still going on but I hope that the accused persons will be hanged to death soon."

The Nirbhaya case

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16 in 2012 in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later. Out of the six convicts, one committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed death sentence by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017. In July 2018, the SC rejected the review pleas filed by the three convicts for a re-examination of its 2017 judgment. The Tihar jail administration had issued a notice to the convicts on October 31 this year reminding them about the mercy petition being their last option after exhausting all other legal options.

