MHA Recommends CBI Preliminary Enquiry In Kejriwal-led Delhi Govt's Procurement Of Buses

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday recommended a preliminary enquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the procurement of 1,000 low-floor buses by CM Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government. The matter of corruption in the annual maintenance contract (AMC) of the low-floor buses procurement by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) was raised by the Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi Assembly in March 2021.

“I am writing this in connection with the purchase of 1,000 low-floor buses by Delhi government and the report submitted by the three-member committee constituted by the Government of NCT Delhi for a detailed enquiry into the matter," MHA additional secretary (Union territory) Govind Mohan wrote to Delhi chief secretary Vijay Dev.

Stating that the matter has been examined in this Ministry, MHA Additional Secretary said that the DoPT has been requested to take necessary action for undertaking preliminary enquiry in the matter by CBI.

This latest development comes after a three-member committee formed by Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal in June, had found procedural flaws in the AMC. Following this, the committee had recommended scrapping the same. L-G Anil Baijal had also referred this matter to the MHA in July for its considerations, said the officials.

CM Kejriwal-led Delhi government refuted "allegations" of corruption in bus procurement and accused the BJP-led central government of harassing it by using CBI. Asserting that there is absolutely "no truth" to these allegations, a Delhi government statement said that a committee was already set up to investigate the matter thoroughly, which had given a clean chit to the government.

"It is a politically motivated conspiracy against the Aam Aadmi Party. The BJP wants to prevent the people of Delhi from getting new buses. In the past as well the central government has tried to harass the Delhi government using the CBI, but not even once has their attempt been successful because there has never been any truth to any of their allegations," it said.

Remarking that the Delhi government does not believe in the politics of slander, the statement said that it only believes in good governance and is committed to delivering upon its promise of good governance.

The DTC had last year floated two separate tenders for procurement of 1,000 low floor buses and their AMC. The procurement contract was for Rs 850 crore, while the AMC for 12 years was worth Rs 3,412 crore. The bus procurement contract was awarded to JBM Auto and Tata Motors on a 70:30 ratio. The former was L 1 bidder in the AMC tender, officials said. The Delhi government had put the bus procurement process on hold in June, deciding to wait for the outcome of the three-member committee formed by the LG to look into the matter.

