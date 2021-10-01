MHA Releases Rs 7,274 Cr As Second Instalment Of Centre's SDRF Share

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has cleared the release of the second instalment of the Centre’s share in the state disaster relief fund (SDRF). The Union Home Minister Amit Shah has approved the release of the Rs.7,274.40 crore in advance for 23 states. The first instalment of the relief fund to the states in 2021, Rs.8,836 crore was released by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in May, owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Central government has released the amount earlier in May, which is usually released in June. During the financial year 2021-22, state governments have an amount of Rs 23,186.40 crore, including the state's share, in addition to the amount of opening balance available in their State Disaster Relief Fund. This fund has been allocated to meet the expenses for granting ex-gratia to the deceased's next of kin due to COVID-19 and providing relief on other notified calamities.

On September 25, the Central government issued an order modifying the goods and standards of assistance under the SDRF, including a provision for ex-gratia payment to the deceased's next of kin owing to COVID-19. This enabling clause in the SDRF regulations was included to comply with the Supreme Court's June 30 order and execute the instructions released by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on September 11. This move by the central government will make it easier for state governments to fund their SDRFs.

COVID-19 situation in India

According to data released by the Ministry of Health on Thursday, India registered 23,529 new COVID-19 cases and 311 deaths in the last 24 hours. This brought the overall number of cases to 3,37,39,980, with 4,48,062 deaths. There were 12,161 new cases and 155 deaths in Kerala. Over 28,718 recoveries have been made in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 3,30,14,898 and the active caseload to 2,77,020, the lowest in 195 days. The current recovery rate is 97.85%, the highest level since March 2020. The country has had a weekly positivity rate of 1.74 per cent over the past 97 days, which is less than 3%.



