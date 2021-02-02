MHA Releases Statement On R-day Violence; Says 39 Cases Registered Against Protesters

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday released an official statement on the violence witnessed by the national capital on Republic Day, revealing that the Delhi Police had filed 39 cases against the agitators between September 2020 to January 2021.

Giving a blow-by-blow account of the Republic Day violence, the MHA stated that as per the Delhi Police, large convoys of protesting farmers in tractor trollies tried to furiously go past the police barricades, to enter the capital, taking law and order in their hand. It further revealed how protestors, in turn, used 'criminal force' to deter public servants from performing their duties, inflicting damage to public property and the police personnel.

Thousands of protesting farmers had clashed with the police during their 'tractor rally' on January 26. At least 84 people have been arrested in the aftermath of the violence that left 394 police personnel injured. Look Out Circulars have been issued against 44 people including farmer leaders. Moreover, 12 farmer leaders along the likes of Darshan Pal, Buta Singh Burjgill, Rakesh Tikait, Shamsher Pandher, and Satnam Pannu have been asked to join their investigation.

Delhi borders fortified

Meanwhile, iron nails, barbed wires, and cemented barricades have been put at the borders surrounding the national capital, the fortification, an aftermath of the violence that was witnessed on Republic Day and the following days at the Singhu border.

On February 1, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava visited the Ghazipur border to inspect the security arrangements. After his visit, workers under the watch of police personnel on Monday hooked iron rods between two rows of cement barriers on a flank of the main highway at the Singhu border to further restrict the movement of protesters agitating against the new Farm Laws at the site. Another portion of the highway at the Delhi-Haryana border has been blocked with a makeshift cement wall built in place.

Moreover, heavy security has been deployed at the borders, with the ACPs being briefed to handle any form of anarchy or attempts to enter the city.

This also comes in anticipation of a countrywide 'chakka jam' on February 6 which was announced by the farmer leaders on Monday who vowed to block national and state highways for three hours in protest against the Internet ban in areas near their agitation sites.

