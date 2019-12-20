MHA Restricts Foreigners' Mountaineering On India's Peaks, Orders Prior Govt Approval

In another restrictive move, the Centre on Friday has issued an order stating that no foreigner or group of foreigners shall climb any mountain peaks in India, except those opened for mountaineering without the government's approval. The order named the Foreigners (Amendment) Order, 2019, has stated that any foreigner or group of foreigners can climb said peaks only after obtaining permission from the Centr by applying through the Indian Mountaineering Foundation. The order also states nationals of China, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan will require permission for the peaks which are open too foreigners also. It also says that foreigners have to adhere to all rules set by the Centre with respect to routes, liaison officer, use of photographic and wireless communication equipment.



Previously on August 21, the Ministry of Home Affairs had opened up 137 mountain peaks to foreigners wishing to obtain Mountaineering Visa for trekking and mountaineering. The peaks were located in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Sikkim. The highest number of peaks were opened in Uttarakhand (51), 15 peaks of Jammu and Kashmir were also included in the list. The Minister of State for Culture and Tourism (IC), Prahlad Singh Patel had stated that it was a historic step towards promoting adventure tourism in the country.

While the reason for the restrictions on mountaineering has not been stated by the government, previously in May, a traffic jam had been caused at the world's highest mountain - Mt. Everest. The route was clogged as 250-300 people marched in a single-file, reportedly taking up to three hours to summit. This unprecedented crowd on the peak was because this season also saw 80 Indians climbers scaling Mount Everest which had 381 listed mountaineers permitted to climb the world's highest peak, according to PTI.

But sadly, the traffic jam caused on the summit has reported in the death of three Indian hikers - Anjali Kulkarni, Kalpana Das, and Nihal Bagwan due to exhaustion waiting on the peak for almost 12 hours and being unable to descend successfully, as reported by AFP. The death toll in this season's Mount Everest summit has totalled to 10, as of May 23. The traffic jam on Mount Everest has triggered a debate amongst experts as to the dangers of these traffic jams created for climbers, who are often already exhausted and carrying heavy loads while battling altitude sickness making them dizzy and nauseated.