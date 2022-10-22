MHA Ropes In NIA To Bust AQIS Modules Operating To Implement 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' In Assam

In a big crackdown on the presence of Al-Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent (AQIS) in different districts of Assam, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has roped in the National Investigative Agency (NIA) to probe the group’s deep-rooted modules in the state.

A First Information Report (FIR) of the NIA clearly mentions that AQIS, having links with a Bangladesh-based terror outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), runs modules which are ‘active in different districts of Assam’. AQIS, established in 2014 is an outfit of the banned Al-Qaeda terrorist organisation. It operates in Afghanistan, India, Burma and Bangladesh and aims at establishing an Islamic state.

‘Propagate terror in Indian territory’

According to the FIR, the objective of the terror outfit is to spread terror in India and "propagate terror in Indian territory, radicalize likeminded youth and carry out recruitment to wage war against the Union of India, with a view to overthrow the democratically elected government by establishing the 'Rule of Khilafat' (Sharia Law) in India as well as to wage war against Bangladesh, an Asiatic neighbour on friendly terms with India and to implement 'Ghazwa-e-Hind', with the help of recruits of India".

Move following madrassa crackdown in Assam

The move of the Home Ministry comes after two madrassas in Assam were demolished for allegedly allowing ‘Jihadi’ activities to be run. One madrassa was destroyed in Assam’s Barpeta district on August 29 over allegations that it was being used by AQIS as a training hub. The second madrassa was demolished on August 31 in the Bongaigaon district. A teacher from the madrassa was arrested a week earlier with suspicion of links with AQIS.

After an order from the Counter Terrorism and Counter Radicalisation (CTCR) in the MHA on September 23, NIA began an investigation in a case originally filed in the Matia police station in Assam’s Goalpara district on August 20.

