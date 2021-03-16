MHA Says Census Work To Resume In 2021; Owaisi Threatens To Renew Anti-CAA, NRC, NPR Stir

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed a parliamentary panel on Monday that the collection of data for the census was likely to resume later this year after the coronavirus pandemic forced the work to be stopped in 2020. Fieldwork related to housing conditions and amenities for Census 2021, delayed due to the pandemic, is likely to start this year, with the government sharing with a parliamentary panel a broad five-year item-wise distribution of activities related to the decennial exercise. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, headed by Congress MP Anand Sharma, in its report on the Demands for Grants for the ministry, said as per the broad item-wise and year-wise distribution of activities for the census, the conduct of pre-test for census and National Population Register (NPR) to test-check the mobile app and CMMS portal has been done during 2020-21.

The fieldwork for the first phase of census 2021 will be carried out during 2021-22 even though timelines are yet to be finalized, the government told the panel, as per the report. During this phase, data on housing conditions, household amenities, and assets possessed by the households will be collected. As per the revised schedule, fieldwork for the population enumeration phase of the census will be carried out in 2022-23 even though no timelines have been fixed yet.

Owaisi threatens to restart anti-CAA, NRC stir

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi called NRC and NPR a burden on the people and the state and claimed that it served no interest to the public. Following MHA's response to the parliamentary panel about Census 2021, Owaisi threatened to restart the anti-CAA, NPR and NRC stir if data was collected as part of the National Population Register (NPR). Further, Owaisi asked the states to take a clear stand on the matter and oppose CAA, NRC, and NPR, adding that merely asking for the old NPR questionnaire wasn't enough.

The NPR is a register of usual residents of the country. It is being prepared at the local village/sub-town, subdistrict, district, state and national levels under provisions of the Citizenship Act, 1955, and the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules, 2003. Earlier this year, the government made it clear that no document will be collected during the updation of the National Population Register (NPR), and providing Aadhaar number during the exercise is only voluntary. "No document is to be collected during the updation of NPR," Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said replying to a written question in the Parliament. The minister also made it clear that during the NPR updation exercise, no verification will be done to find individuals whose citizenship is doubtful. "The NPR updation will be undertaken through house to house enumeration for collection of specified particulars relating to each family and individual. The respondent has to provide the information true to the best of his knowledge and belief. Aadhar Number is collected voluntarily," he said.

