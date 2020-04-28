IMCT Satisfied With Steps Taken By Surat, Ahmedabad Administration To Fight COVID-19: MHA

The Inter-Ministerial Central Team (ICMT) during their visit to Surat found that the administration is conducting tests on a large scale to identify COVID-19 cases in its initial stages itself, the Home Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The IMCT in Surat found that the administration is using technologies to identify COVID patients in the initial phase, and is tracing contacts as soon as possible. The administration is conducting extensive testing so that COVID positive cases are identified in the initial stages itself," said Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, MHA during the daily briefing.

She further said that the IMCT has held discussions with various stakeholders in the city including textile and diamond industries with regards to providing salaries to their employees. Most labourers have received the salary last month. The team also asked the Surat administration to make plans for the future, she added.

Satisfied with steps taken by Ahmedabad Administration

The Joint Secretary also said that the IMCT was satisfied with the steps taken by the Ahmedabad administration in containing the spread of Coronavirus.

"During their visit to a rural area of Ahmedabad, the IMCT found that the villagers have formed a Gram Yoddha committee to do doorstep delivery of ration and also to ensure that the lockdown norms are being followed," Srivastava said.

The IMCT has suggested that the concept of ‘Gram Yoddha’ can be followed in other states as well, she added.

During the briefing on Tuesday, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry informed that 1,543 new COVID-19 cases have been identified in the last 24 hours, taking the tally in the country to 29,435. He also said that as many as 6,869 people have been cured of coronavirus and the recovery rate in India stands at 23.3 percent.

(With inputs from ANI)