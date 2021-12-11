MHA Seeks Names Of Eligible Officers From States, UTs To Fill Vacancies In UN Office

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is looking for names of eligible officers with the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) from all States and Union Territories (UTs) to fill two empty vacancies at the United Nations office in African Union (UNOAU). Apart from states and UTs, the ministry has sought names from more than 19 Central organisations mostly functioning under it. The hiring will be on a secondment basis to fill two vacant UNOAU positions: Police Reform Adviser and Police Planning Adviser, ANI reported on Saturday.

Last week, the MHA's Police Division-II issued a letter asking the Chief Secretaries and Directors General of Police of all states and UTs to suggest the names of "qualified and willing officers." It directed to forward the names to the ministry through the proper channels by December 27. Besides, Central organisations including Intelligence Bureau, the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, the Central Bureau of Investigation, the North Eastern Police Academy, the Special Protection Group, the National Institute of Criminology and Forensic Science (NICFS), the Directorate of Coordination Police Wireless (DCPW) and the Central Forensic Science Laboratory, were also asked to submit names from their respective departments.

In addition, the same has been conveyed to Director Generals of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Border Security Force (BSF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Assam Rifles, National Security Guard (NSG), Railway Protection Force (RPF), Narcotics Bureau, National Investigation Age, and Bureau of Police Research and Development. The Home Ministry began looking for eligible candidates to fill those positions after the Indian Mission in the United Nations forwarded the request of the Police Division. After receiving nominations from states, UTs, and other central organisations, the MHA will provide a list of a few selected candidates to the Indian Mission in the United Nations.

List will be sent after verifying candidates' eligibility criteria

According to the ministry, the list will be sent to the Indian Mission in the UN after verifying candidates' necessary eligibility criteria, qualifications for the positions, and other requirements. "Employment of Academic Certification (EAC), Human Rights (HR) certificate (perform enclosed) along with forwarding letter including APAR/ACR gradings of last five years of each nominated candidate are required to be submitted in separate files to the MHA," the letter stated as reported by ANI. It is significant to mention here that last month, the Union Home Ministry also urged all states and UTs to focus on enhancing their capability to deal with cases of crime against women.

(With ANI inputs)

(Image: Unsplash/PTI)