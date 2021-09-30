MHA Suspends Andhra Pradesh NGO's FCRA License For Being Involved In Evangelism

Taking stringent action against Andhra Pradesh's “evangelical” NGO, the Ministry of Home Affairs has suspended the foreign funding licence of the Christian missionary based NGO 'Harvest India' for violating the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) 2010 and falsely taking the foreign funding.

Bishop Suresh Kumar Kathera is accused of dishonestly misrepresenting himself as a Christian Bishop and running a "evangelical" NGO called Harvest India. He was also accused of collecting millions of dollars from citizens of the United States, the United Kingdom, and other countries is in charge of the NGO headquartered in Andhra Pradesh.

Last year, the Legal Rights Protection Forum (LRPF) made headlines when it filed a complaint with the MHA's FCRA section in April 2020, accusing the group of violating FCRA guidelines and releasing footage of its chief functionary Suresh Kumar engaging in religious indoctrination efforts.

LRPF’s complaint against Harvest India NGO over evangelist acts

Earlier this month, the LRPF submitted a complaint with the MHA's FCRA division, citing Harvest India's anti-India actions and bishop Suresh Kathera's involvement in the illegal evangelist acts. Harvest India was accused of collecting foreign donations through false representation by Kathera, the LRPF had mentioned in its complaint letter. The letter further claimed that Harvest India's foreign contributions between 2017-18 and 2019-20 totalled roughly Rs 19.6 crore, which were reportedly utilised for missionary activities and not for NGO-related activities.

The LRPF has also voiced its concerns in their complaint over the organization's use of cash for pastor salaries and the maintenance of the church. As claimed, Harvest India is said to have over 1,500 'community centres' operating across the country for evangelizing. In addition, the group employs between 1,500 and 2,000 pastors who are involved in conversions.

Contrasting to the claims, Harvest India's FCRA records for the previous years demonstrate that foreign donations were used to run orphanages, old-age homes and childcare, leprosy missions, medical help, and borewell digging.

MHA suspended seven other NGOs

The Government revoked the licences of seven other NGOs earlier in the month, the majority of which were tied to evangelist and forced conversion activities. Holy Spirit Ministries, Markazul Ighasathil Kairiyathil Hindiyya, Russ Foundation, Heavenly Grace Ministeries, People's Organization of Tribal Empowerment, Al Hasan Educational and Welfare Foundation, and Mewat Trust For Educational Welfare had their FCRA licences suspended by the MHA prior to this.

With ANI inputs

Image: PTI