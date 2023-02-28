Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma Killed: MHA Team To Review Security Situation In J&K

Days after the killing of Kashmiri pandit Sanjay Sharma in Pulwama on February 26, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will send a two-member team to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) to review the security situation. The team will subsequently submit a report to Home Minister Amit Shah.

MHA team to visit J&K

The High level committee from MHA will be headed by a Joint Secretary rank officer. They will be in J&K for a couple of days starting today and will hold a security review meeting tomorrow in Jammu. The team will also meet LG Sinha and other officials today and tomorrow.

Apart from the security review the other issues to be discussed include grievances related to the Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) Refugees, Kashmiri Pandit employees' property tax issues and the demolition drive.

The various development projects in the state will also be reviewed. The MHA team will submit a report to HM Shah.

TRF terrorists murder Sanjay Sharma

A 40-year-old Kashmiri pandit working as a security guard for an ATM was killed by suspected terrorists in Achan, Pulwama on Sunday, February 26. The person identified as Sanjay Sharma was hospitalised after he was shot. He, however, succumbed to injuries during treatment.

The banned terror outfit The Resistance Front (TRF), backed by Pakistan-sponsored Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Kashmir Zone Police tweeted out informing about the incident.