MHA To Conduct CAPF Constable Exams In 13 Regional Languages, Stalin Welcomes Move

In a landmark step, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday, approved the conduct of constable examination for Central Armed Police Forces in 13 languages in addition to Hindi and English. According to MHA, the decision of inducting regional languages in the selection process of CAPF Constable exams will give an impetus to the participation of local youth.

The candidates appearing for the CAPF examination for the Constable rank would be able to write the exam in these languages (other than Hindi and English)- Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri and Konkani. According to the official statement, the CAPF Constable examination in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English will be conducted from January 01, 2024 onwards.

CAPF, that stands for Central Armed Police Forces, consist of several security forces in India, including the Assam Rifles (AR), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). The candidates appearing for recruitment exam of above-mentioned forces would be able to write exam in any 13 regional languages other than Hindi and English from January 01, 2024 onwards.

Making the announcement, Office of the Home Minister, said, "In a historic decision, MHA decides to conduct the Constable (GD) CAPF exams in 13 regional languages also. It will give an impetus to participation of local youth in CAPFs. The decision reflects PM @narendramodi Ji's commitment to developing and encouraging regional languages."

Decision after language war?

After the notification of vacancy for over 9,000 constable posts in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was released by the MHA with mandatory Computer-based Test (CBT) in English or Hindi language, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was among those who opposed the approach of Centre towards conducting exams in only two languages.

He wrote to Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah to modify the notification and include other regional languages as well. Taking still images of the letter on Twitter, he captioned, "The notification by @crpfindia to conduct its CBT only in English & Hindi amounts to blatant discrimination & denies equality of opportunity to non-Hindi speaking states. I urge Hon @AmitShah to immediately revise the notification to include Tamil and other state languages."

Inside the letter, Stalin wrote that in such a situation where no regional language is allowed, the aspirants from Tamil Nadu wouldn't be able to attempt the test in their mother tongue in their own native state. He also claimed that the written exam will have 25 out of the 100 marks allotted for “basic comprehension in Hindi” which would only benefit the Hindi-speaking candidates.“To put it simply, this CRPF notification is against the interests of those applying from Tamil Nadu. This is not only unilateral but amounts to being discriminatory,” Stalin added.

After the MHA approved the conduct of CAPF constable exams in 13 languages, including Tamil, Stalin welcomed the decision. He took to Twitter and wrote, "As a result of my letter to Hon @AmitShah, the Union Govt has announced that it would conduct the CAPF exams in all state languages. I wholeheartedly welcome this decision & reiterate our demand to provide Question Papers in Tamil & other state languages in all Union Govt exams."