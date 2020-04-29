MHA To Relax COVID Lockdown In Many Districts From May 4; Details To Be Out Soon

Four days before the extended Coronavirus lockdown is due to end, the Ministry of Home Affairs has said that it will issue revised guidelines that will give considerable relaxations in many districts which will be announced soon. In a tweet on Wednesday, a spokesperson of the MHA said those new guidelines will come into effect from May 4.

The official informed that the Ministry held a comprehensive review meeting on the situation of the lockdown on Wednesday which noted "tremendous gains and improvement" on India's COVID-19 response. The official maintained that the current guidelines on the lockdown should be strictly observed till May 3.

MHA held a comprehensive review meeting on the #lockdown situation today. There've been tremendous gains & improvement in the situation due to lockdown till now.

To ensure that these gains are not squandered away, the lockdown guidelines should be strictly observed till 3rd May. — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) April 29, 2020

New guidelines to fight #COVID19 will come into effect from 4th May, which shall give considerable relaxations to many districts. Details regarding this shall be communicated in the days to come.#coronavirus update#StayHomeStaySafe@PMOIndia @HMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) April 29, 2020

READ | MASSIVE: MHA Allows Inter-state Movement Of Stranded Migrants, Students Across The Country

Inter-state movement of stranded migrants allowed

The announcement comes hours after the MHA permitted the inter-state movement of stranded persons in the country, in the face of rising apprehension among out-of-work migrant workers over their well-being in COVID-hit metropolises. This move will help migrant workers, students, pilgrims, tourists who have been stranded in different parts of India to return to their home state, a demand made regularly by several Chief Ministers.

While buses will be used for the transportation of the persons, they will be allowed to proceed only after being medically screened. Moreover, they will again be tested for COVID-19 at their destination and kept in home quarantine or sent to an institutional quarantine facility as per the assessment. Currently, there are 31,787 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 7,797 persons have recovered while 1008 casualties have been reported.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: MHA Permits Inter-state Movement Of Stranded Migrants, Tourists

MHA issues guidelines

As per the guidelines issued by the MHA, all state governments have been directed to designate nodal officers and develop standard protocols for receiving and sending such stranded persons. The nodal authorities shall register the stranded persons within their state or Union Territory. The sending and receiving state must consult each other when a group of stranded persons seeks to move from one state to another state and mutually agree to movement by road.

The buses used for the purpose of transporting the migrants shall be sanitised and follow social distancing norms. Furthermore, the states falling in the transit route will allow the passage of such persons to the receiving state. Even if the migrants test negative for the novel coronavirus, they will be subjected to periodic check-ups.

READ | Punjab Extends Lockdown & Curfew By 2 Weeks; Restrictions To Be Relaxed For 4 Hours Daily

READ | Chidambaram Lauds Centre's Move For Stranded Persons, Demands Running Of Sanitised Trains