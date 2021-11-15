MHAA, Senior Advocates Protest Against CJ Sanjib Banerjee's Transfer Out Of Madras HC

The Supreme Court collegium's proposal to transfer Madra High Court Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee to Meghalaya has turned into a controversial subject as several voices have been raised against the shift of senior judge. Earlier, the Collegium had recommended the transfer of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee to the Meghalaya High Court.

In a meeting held on September 16, the collegium led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana had also suggested the transfer of Allahabad High Court Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari to the Madra High Court.

Senior Advocates protest against shift of Madras HC CJ

The Madra High Court Advocates Association (MHAA), the largest one with a membership of about 20,000 advocates and an elite group of advocates, the Madras Bar Association, are the two lawyers' bodies who have joined the chorus and have also passed resolutions protesting against the shift of the senior judge. Also, more than 30 senior advocates of the High Court have joined the protest. Protesting against the proposal, about 200 advocates have written to the CJI and the collegium last week.

While Former President of the MHAA and the Chief of BJP Legal Wing, Advocate RC Paul Kanakaraj, had alleged that the issue was being politicized and further questioned the logic behind the protest. He informed that resolutions cannot be considered as these are passed with a majority of several thousand lawyers. He added, the transfers must be considered as a good move, that can pave way for seniority and their elevation to the Supreme Court.

Advocate G Karthikeyan, who is also the Assistant Solicitor General of the Madras High Court, raised his voice against the resolution and further questioned the logic behind protesting against CJ alone. Referring to the transfer of many judges including Chief Justices moved to other High Courts in the recent past, he asked why was the resolution singled out in respect of CJ Banerjee alone.

MHAA on shift of Madras HC CJ from Chennai to Meghalaya

Recently, TS Sivagnanam was another senior-most judge who was transferred to the High Court in Kolkata. The resolution passed by the MBA included his case too.

MHAA president G Mohanakrishnan informed that the association was unhappy with the proposal to transfer the present Chief Justice from Chennai to Meghalaya. In January 2021, he had assumed office as a senior judge who has been effectively conducting the judicial administration in Tamil Nadu.

MHAA President requested the Supreme Court Collegium judges and CJI to take a good decision in the interest of all the stakeholders, considering the views of the legal fraternity.

The MBA stated in its resolution that at least two years terms should be given to a Chief Justice of a large chartered High Court like the one in Chennai to study the situation prevailing in the institution and to take measures to improve the same.

(With PTI input)

