Mhadei River Conflict: Centre Issues Notification, Seeks To Implement Tribunal's Decision

In the latest development of the Mhadei river issue between Goa, Maharashtra, and Karnataka, the Central Government has issued a Gazette notification on the dispute over water-sharing of the Mhadei River.

The Centre through the notification has sought to implement the decision given by the Mhadei Water Disputes Tribunal in August, 2018. According to the Tribunal's decision, Karnataka has been permitted to divert water at the proposed Bhandura and Kalasa dam, subject to a few directions issued.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has been "permitted to utilise 37.73 Mcum (1.33 tmc) of Mhadei water which shall be inclusive of all consumptive uses including reservoir and other losses."

The notification has also clarified that it shall constitute Mhadei Water Management Authority "to implement the Report and final decision of Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal with functions and compositions," and added that the final decision on the issue may be challenged by the three states in front of a competent authority or tribunal till August 31, 2048.

Mhadei river conflict

Matters between the Opposition and the Goa Chief Minister escalated in the Goa Assembly after the Supreme Court allowed notification of the Mhadei Water Dispute Tribunal award given in 2018, on a request made by the Karnataka government.

The Opposition in Goa has alleged that the government 'did not even oppose' Karnataka counsel's plea for notification of the award and has demanded a white paper from Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, with the details of all actions taken by the government to ensure Goa's best interest in the ongoing dispute.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Goa Chief Minister had rejected the Opposition's demand for a white paper. He had stated that his government was doing everything possible to ensure that Goa emerges victorious in the inter-state water battle.

