MHA's Inter-ministerial Team Visits Chennai To Take Stock Of Situation After Cyclone Nivar

Ministry of Home Affairs has deployed an Inter-Ministerial Central team to Tamil Nadu in order to assess the situation after Cyclone Nivar battered the State in November. The team, which is on a four-day visit, met Tamil Nadu State Chief Secretary, K Shanmugam on Sunday and discussed the areas affected by the recent Cyclone.

The team, headed by Union Home Ministry Joint Secretary Ashutosh Agnihotri, will be split into two groups to tour the cyclone-affected areas in Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry to assess the damage caused by the calamity by making an on the spot assessment and hold meetings with State government officials.

According to ANI, a district official stated that the first team will visit areas in south Chennai, Chengalpattu, Puducherry and Cuddalore on Sunday and Monday, while the second team will visit cyclone-affected areas in Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Vellore and Tirupattur districts.

Team to meet CM Palaniswami after assessment

ANI quoting an official has stated that both the teams will hold discussions with State government officials at the State Secretariat on Tuesday and later will have a debriefing session with the Chief Minister after which they would leave for New Delhi in the evening.

One team with five members has started inspecting flood-affected areas in north Chennai on Sunday. People were seen expressing their concerns to officials at the Chennai Egmore Azhagappa Street and Veperry Gothi Ramalingam street.

The "very severe cyclone" Nivar had hit Tamil Nadu in November. About 2.5 lakh people were housed in cyclone shelters in the State as part of safety measures. The Centre had pledged all support to cyclone Nivar-affected Tamil Nadu with both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Palniswami announcing relief to the kin of those killed. Nivar which wreaked havoc in 18 districts of the state has claimed four lives besides leaving several cattle dead and over 2,000 trees uprooted, Palaniswami said. Palaniswami had also announced Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the victims, day after the very severe storm made landfall.

(With ANI inputs)

