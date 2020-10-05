COVID-19: MHFI & AIIMS Launch Web Portal To Address Mental Health Concerns Amid Pandemic

Amid the growing mental health issue during the COVID-19 pandemic across the country, the Mental Health Foundation of India (MHFI) has launched an exclusive web portal for comprehensive mental health care (MiHOPE). The platform will focus on the treatment of mental illness among people. The web portal will be functional from October 10 and people can access its online consultations with support from doctors of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

"Mental health issues were a major cause of suffering and contributed to the global burden of disease long before COVID-19 pandemic. However, the collective experience of virus pandemic-'exacerbated' symptoms of poor mental health such as anxiety, fatigue, feelings of hopelessness, suicidal tendencies and so on. Also, the general access to health care and especially mental health care has been massively impacted and hampered in this coronavirus crisis time," Dr. Nand Kumar, professor of the psychiatry department at AIIMS told ANI while deliberating Mental Health Access Summit 2020 organized by AIIMS through virtual conferencing.

Web portal will help people to overcome stress-related disorders

Dr Nand Kumar further added that this year due to COVID-19 pandemic there has been an unprecedented rise in need for more accessible help. The difficulty in accessing mental health care by all sections of society due to adhering to the norms of social distancing, enforced globally has only further complicated the issue, he said. Hence, the web portal will help people to overcome stress-related disorders and prevention of the emotional and mental health problems by various scientific means such as diet, yoga, meditation and other lifestyle changes, Dr Kumar said.

Majority of mental health issues are treatable conditions

The majority of mental health issues are treatable conditions just like any other physical illness, according to experts present Mental Health Access Summit 2020. However, unlike availing treatment for physical conditions, people fail to seek help for their own emotional problems, the experts said. They also pointed out it is due to poor awareness and the intangible nature of mental health issues. Further, experts mentioned that there is still a stigma in people which deters them from availing the medical treatment at the right time.

According to a study published in the leading medical journal of Psychotherapy and Psychosomatics has noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on mental health. The study on 1,591 participants has assessed the psychopathological symptoms and sense of coherence (SOC) before and after the COVID-19 outbreak. Furthermore, the Mental Health Access Summit also focused on structural barriers to accessing treatment for mental health problems for example lack of mental health professionals and inadequate recognition to mental healthcare.

(With ANI Inputs)