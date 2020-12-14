MHRC Takes Cognizance Of Republic CEO's Arrest; Directs Crime Branch To Justify Actions

Republic CEO Vikas Khanchandani’s arrest continued to attract criticism, after he was remanded to two-day police custody on Sunday. As big names condemned the arrest, now a lawyer has filed a petition with the Maharashtra Human Rights Commission (MHRC), to seek a report from the Mumbai Police Crime Branch of the arrest. The Commission has taken congnizance of the petition, and directed the Crime Branch to submit the report by December 16.

Petition in MHRC on Republic CEO's arrest

The Maharashtra Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has sent a notice to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, seeking a detailed report justifying the arrest of Vikas Khanchandani by December 16.

Speaking to Republic TV, Mishra explained the arguments he was going to present before the MHRC. "The arrest should not be done in a casual manner. They are not going to run, and he is going to co-operate. Then what was the need to carry out a raid on Sunday?" He asked.

Advocate Aditya Mishra had previously filed petitions in the arrests of Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and Assitant Vice President Ghanshyam Singh. He said there was no doubt in the pattern of arrests the intentions in the turn of events in the fake TRP case.

"This is obviously unconstitutional arrest,. That is why I am filing the petition. Hopefully, the commission will take cognizance of it, in the same way as it done for Arnab sir and Ghanshyam Singh's case."

Republic CEO arrested

In a shocking move, Republic CEO Vikas Khanchandani was arrested by the Mumbai police from his residence at 8:30 AM, in connection to the alleged TRP scam. With no arrest warrant produced at the time of arrest, his wife was later sent a notice via Whatsapp at 11:55 AM. After his arrest, he has now been produced at the Mumbai metropolitan magistrate court, with Repulic TV moving the holiday court for its CEO's bail. Khanchandani has been already questioned several times by the Mumbai police in regards to the case. His arrest comes days after Arnab's arrest and Republic's Assistant VP Ghanshyam Singh's arrest.

Reacting to the 2-day police custody of Republic Media Network's CEO Vikas Khanchandani by the court on Sunday, Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has exclaimed that the network stands in solidarity with Vikas and will fight against the continuous witch hunt by the Mumbai Police. Vikas was arrested on Sunday morning at 8:30 am from his residence without being furnished with a warrant at that time. While he has been remanded to police custody till December 15, Republic will move the Bombay High Court challenging the order.

