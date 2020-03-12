MIB Javadekar Hits Out At A Japan-based Newspaper For 'lack Of Facts' On Indian Economy

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar slammed a Japan-based newspaper for its "lack of facts" in regards to an article on PM Narendra Modi and the Indian economy. A user on Twitter — Vasudha — shared snippets of an article by the newspaper titled – "How Modi won India's elections but paralyzed the economy"– and called out its alleged misreporting of facts on the Indian economy and PM Modi.

Javadekar said that the article was "full of anecdotes and conjectures" about India but lacked facts. He asked the newspaper to educate themselves with the facts that Vasudha had posted in her Twitter thread. The Twitter user had listed 14 points as a rebuttal to the article.

Dear @NAR, your column about India is full of anecdotes & conjectures. However it lacks a basic element: FACTS.



Why don’t you educate yourself with the below facts so that you have some credibility the next time you write about India.https://t.co/T3GJv4r1Ai@PIB_India — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) March 11, 2020

READ | 'Sanitary Pad Disposal Bags Mandatory From January 2021': Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

New headline

Taking on the article for its headline, a netizen suggested a new one. She claimed that India has become the fifth-largest economy in the world.

4. The headline - "How Modi won India's elections but paralyzed the economy" should have instead been



"How Modi won India's elections, paralyzed the economy, and then that economy probably went to participate in Paralympics and stood as the FIFTH largest economy in the world." pic.twitter.com/8esVAp7W8f — Vasudha (@WordsSlay) March 11, 2020

READ | Javadekar Says Masks Not The Only Solution To Curb Coronavirus, Lists Alternate Measures

The internet user shared posted photos of key lines from the article and posted a rebuttal on each. The article referred to various issues pertaining to the Indian economy from growth slowdown to the crisis in the automobile sector to infrastructure spending. It also touched upon issues like the agitation surrounding the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act and the deadly communal riots in Delhi of February.

READ | Indian Economy To Benefit From Slump In International Oil Prices

READ | Congress Launches Attack On Centre, Says Economy Suffering From 'BJP's Pakodanomics Virus'