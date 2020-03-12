The Debate
The Debate
MIB Javadekar Hits Out At A Japan-based Newspaper For 'lack Of Facts' On Indian Economy

General News

Information & Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar slammed a Japan-based newspaper for its "lack of facts" in regards to an article on Modi & Indian economy

Written By Shubhayan Bhattacharya | Mumbai | Updated On:
MIB

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar slammed a Japan-based newspaper for its "lack of facts" in regards to an article on PM Narendra Modi and the Indian economy. A user on Twitter — Vasudha — shared snippets of an article by the newspaper titled – "How Modi won India's elections but paralyzed the economy"– and called out its alleged misreporting of facts on the Indian economy and PM Modi.

Javadekar said that the article was "full of anecdotes and conjectures" about India but lacked facts. He asked the newspaper to educate themselves with the facts that Vasudha had posted in her Twitter thread. The Twitter user had listed 14 points as a rebuttal to the article.

New headline

Taking on the article for its headline, a netizen suggested a new one. She claimed that India has become the fifth-largest economy in the world.

The internet user shared posted photos of key lines from the article and posted a rebuttal on each. The article referred to various issues pertaining to the Indian economy from growth slowdown to the crisis in the automobile sector to infrastructure spending. It also touched upon issues like the agitation surrounding the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act and the deadly communal riots in Delhi of February.

First Published:
