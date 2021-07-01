Michael Bloomberg Speaks On India's Role In Climate Change At India Global Forum 2021

While speaking at the India Global Forum 2021, Former Mayor of New York city Michael Bloomberg upheld the importance of renewable energy while he opined that people will require to bring about a change in their lives in order to have a positive impact on climate change. Speaking on how important it is for India to adapt to renewable energy, the owner and co-founder of Bloomberg LP said whatever pollution or lack of it India makes has the propensity to have a global impact on climate change. He noted that India comes among the top listers in terms of population and also having a growth rate greater than China's.

"India is either the first or second-largest country in the world. If it is not the largest then it will be tomorrow as their growth rate is greater than China's. India is a big country physically as well. The more people you have the more likely you are to generate pollutants," he said.

#FutureNow | 'India is going to be the largest country in the world soon. The more people you have, the more likely you are to generate pollutants': Micheal Bloomberg, Founder, Bloomberg speaks at the India Global Forum 2021. Tune in to watch #LIVE here -https://t.co/Jf0j7wOPud pic.twitter.com/qVuekoLPzW — Republic (@republic) June 30, 2021

Role of private sector in climate change

He also asserted that private sector businesses have a major role to play in negating the impact of climate change. Speaking of the role the private sector can play in bringing about a change, he said, "I am a believer that the private sector can do many things. I am sceptical that government can do things. Governments are not good at implementing things. And particularly with social media, people don't listen to governments the way they used to."

When asked if the business will make that required choice and take into account the issue of climate change, he said, "A lot of businesses are doing that every day. The question is if all businesses are doing it? No matter what the government says, companies are driven by capitalism not by the government although government doesn't like to hear that but that is the truth. The owner or manager of the company gets complaints from their customers, employees, investors saying we want you to do something else, they listen and change."

He also mentioned the ongoing crisis of the heatwave in the North American continent which killed hundreds of people due to soaring temperatures. Speaking on what India can do to positively impact the climate change crisis, he opined that there are certain things that might seem like they would hurt the economy, but those are the things that would take India from a developing country to a developed one.