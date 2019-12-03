Mid-day Meal Horror: Rat Found In Dal Served To UP School Students, 9 Kids Hospitalised

In a shocking case of mid-day meal apathy, a rat was found on Tuesday in the mid-day meal served to school students in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar. Sources report that nine children and a teacher have been hospitalised after consuming the meal served at Janta Inter-college. The food had been given to students studying in classes six to eight.

Rat found in mid-day meal dal

Sources report that the area's Basic Shiksha officer has initiated an investigation into the NGO - Jan Kalyan Sanstha Committee which had provided the food. The rat was reportedly found in the dal container served to the students. While the students and the teacher were immediately rushed to the hospital, sources report that the patients are now better.

Sonabhadra school feeds '1 lt milk mixed with a bucket of water' to 85 school children

Watery milk fed to school children

Previously on November 29, Uttar Pradesh's Salai Banwa Primary School in Sonabhadra district came under investigation after it was found out that a bucket of water was allegedly mixed into 1 litre of milk to serve 85 students in mid-day meal. Visuals from the school show a school cook boiling a large amount of water before adding a litre of milk to it. The cook claims that she had been told by a sir to adulterate the milk.

Mirzapur: Rotis and salt as school mid-day meal in Uttar Pradesh

Basic Shiksha officer sides with school

Talking to the media, the Assistant Basic Shiksha officer claimed that the school authorities had gone to get more milk when the adulteration happened. He said that an investigation will be done into the case. He claimed that it was only this one instance where adulterated milk had been fed to the children.

Mid-day meal apathy: Yogi govt assures strict action on defaulters

Mirzapur's Mid-Day Apathy

Previously on August 23, a school in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur had caught the media's attention when it was found that students were being fed a paltry meal of rotis and salt as a part of mid-day meals. Over a hundred school students from class 1 to 8 in Uttar Pradesh lacked a proper meal and ultimately had to eat just Rotis and salt, as revealed by a local reporter. After the case was exposed by the journalist who covered ‘Midday Meal Apathy’ in the municipal school, an FIR had been filed against him which led to huge uproar. The government assured that strict action will be taken against those responsible.

UP: FIR against journo who exposed 'rotis and salt' in mid-day meal