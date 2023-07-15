Midnight Kidnap Shocker In Bengaluru: Cops Nab Accused, Victims Rescued Within 10 Hours

Two youths were kidnapped from Bengaluru at midnight in HSR Layout police station limits by a gang of four people and in the CCTV footage accessed, the youths can be seen struggling to escape from the miscreants but they were overpowered by the kidnappers who bundled them into the car. The victims have been identified as Nandan and Karthik but the identities of the miscreants have not been disclosed by officials.

The incident was captured on an eyewitness' mobile phone and according to sources, there was a financial dispute and the two youths were kidnapped over the same.

CK Baba, the Deputy Commissioner of Police South East told Republic, "Last night at 12.05 AM, we received a complaint via Twitter that a kidnapping has happened. Based on the complaint, we visited the spot and registered a complaint at 1.30 AM at HSR Layout police station. Two teams were formed and swift action was taken. We successfully nabbed the perpetrators between 10.30 AM to 11 AM. This has been done because the victims owed money to the kidnappers and they were known to each other. The investigations are going on. Four people have been nabbed and the victims are safe. This was done to pressurise the victims and we have taken the necessary action."

A case has been registered at HSR Layout police station in connection with the incident. Victims were kidnapped in a car bearing a Delhi registration number but it is a fake number plate is what the sources have pointed out. The car was tracked as it had a GPRS on it and it was abandoned. The accused and victims are all residents of Andhra Pradesh.