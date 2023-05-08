MiG-21 Crash: IAF's Fighter Jet Crashes In Hanumangarh, Know About The Flying Coffins

Indian Air Force MiG-21 fighter aircraft has crashed near the Hanumangarh area in Rajasthan. According to sources, the aircraft had taken off from Suratgarh. Adding, the sources said that the pilot is safe.

"Indian Air Force MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed near Hanumangarh in Rajasthan. The aircraft had taken off from Suratgarh. The pilot is safe. More details awaited," IAF sources said, adding that the Army's helicopter has reached the accident site for rescue. According to police, three civilian casualties, including two women, were reported after the plane crashed on their house in Bahlolnagar in Hanumangarh district. "Rescue operation underway," Rajasthan police said.

The IAF has also released a statement saying that an inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident. "A MiG-21 aircraft of the IAF crashed near Suratgarh during a routine training sortie today morning. The pilot ejected safely, sustaining minor injuries. An inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident," IAF said in a statement.

About the MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft

The Mikoyan MiG-21 Bison is a supersonic fighter jet developed in the erstwhile USSR. It was built by the Mikoyan-Gurevich Design Bureau in the Soviet Union. It was nicknamed Balalaikal because its design resembles the stringed musical instrument of the same name.

Since it originally entered service, the MiG-21 has been flown by almost 60 nations on four continents and has assisted numerous countries. It is the most-produced supersonic jet in the aviation industry. It is the continuation of the Soviet jet fighters, starting with the Subsonic MiG-15 fighter jets in this series.

The MiG-21 was the first successful Soviet fighter to incorporate both fighter and interceptor capabilities into a single machine. The aircraft is comparable to the American-made Lockheed F-104 Starfighter and Northrop F5 freedom fighter and the French Dassault Mirage-III. Its basic layout was used for many other Soviet aircraft designs, the delta wing aircraft included the Su-9 interceptor and fast E-150 prototype from the MiG series with successful mass-produced frontline fighter Su-7 and Mikoyan’s I-75 experimental interceptor combined a similar fuselage shape with swept-back wings.

Outside of the USSR, the distinctive layout with the shock cone and front air inlet was not frequently adopted. The MiG-21 Bison, like many other aircraft designed as interceptors, had a constrained range. Additionally, the internal fuel tanks' poor positioning in front of the centre of gravity made the situation worse.

The centre of gravity slips rearward beyond what is tolerable as the internal fuel is used up. The upshot was that the plane became statically unstable and difficult to fly, giving it an endurance of only 45 minutes under clean conditions. Carrying fuel in external tanks that are closer to the centre of gravity can help to mitigate this.

This aircraft had a major role to play in the 1965 Indo-Pak War as well as the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. The Soviet Union also transferred technology to India for these fighter aircraft. It has a delta wing with a sweep angle on the leading edge is 57 degrees with a TsAGI S12 airfoil and the angle of incidence is 0 degrees while the dihedral angle is -2 degrees, the airflow of the engine is regulated by an inlet cone in the air intake.

India is the largest operator of these fighter aircraft. In 1961 India signed an agreement with the Soviet Union to purchase these aircraft above the Western competitors, since 1963 India has introduced more than 1200 MiG-21 for defensive sorties and the positive feedback from the IAF pilots who conducted sorties during the 1965 Indo-Pak war more orders of the jets were given for these fighters. India now plans to decommission these jets and replace them with modern jets like the Tejas, 5.5 Gen AMCA combat aircraft to fight modern battles and use modern technology for assisting pilots on the battlefield for having an edge over their adversaries by 2025.

Also, this aircraft was a part of the ops following the Balakot airstrikes when PAF’s F16s entered Indian territory and shot down one F16. These aircraft will be replaced by the IAF soon to give its pilots new fighters and advanced technology in the modern warfare era. The aircraft has fallen a number of times resulting in the loss of many lives of the pilots as well as depleting the fighter squadrons of the IAF.