MiG-21 Crash: Mortal Remains Of IAF Pilot Advitiya Bal Reaches His Native Village In J&K

The mortal remains of Flight Lieutenant Advitiya Bal, one of the pilots of the MiG-21 fighter jet that crashed in Rajasthan were brought to his hometown at Jinder Malhu village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ranbir Singh Pura area. Two pilots were killed when a MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Thursday evening.

Notably, senior officials of Jammu and Kashmir police including the SP rank officers took the cavalcade to the house of the braveheart on Saturday morning.

Flight Lieutenant Advitiya Bal, the 26-year-old Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot, attained martyrdom a day before yesterday. The wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Air Force Station in Jammu and Kashmir by Army officials and Jammu and Kashmir police paid floral tribute to the brave heart.

Scores of family members, friends, government officials, and villagers have been visiting the residence since morning to offer condolences and support.

MiG-21 Aircraft Of Indian Air Force Crashes in Rajasthan

A MiG-21 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday crashed near the Bhimda village of the Baytu assembly in Barmer, killing both the pilots. The debris of the MiG has spread over an area of ​​more than half a kilometre. The district administration along with the Indian Army officials have left for the spot. The aircraft crashed at 9:10 PM, confirmed IAF.

In its official statement, the IAF confirmed the death of both the pilots, and stated, "At 9:10 pm this evening, an IAF MiG 21 trainer aircraft met with an accident in the western sector during a training sortie. Both pilots sustained fatal injuries."

After the IAF's confirmation of the plane crash, the Defense Minister expressed sorrow over the tragedy and stated, "Deeply anguished by the loss of two Air Warriors due to an accident of IAF’s Mig-21 trainer aircraft near Barmer in Rajasthan. Their service to the nation will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of sadness."