MIG 29K Aircraft Crashes During Routine Training Sortie In Goa, No Casualties Reported

An Indian Navy MIG 29K aircraft on Sunday crashed during a routine training sortie in Goa, stated the Navy sources. According to a statement by the Indian Navy, the incident took place at around 10:30 in the morning. Further, no casualties have been reported. The statement read, "The pilot of the aircraft ejected safely and has been recovered. An enquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered."

Similar incidents

In November last year, another MIG 29K aircraft had crashed near a village in Goa. According to reports, the aircraft had crashed on a rocky plateau on the outskirts of Verna village. However, the pilot had pointed the aircraft away from the populated areas, averting a major crash. As per reports, the aircraft had crashed after the engine caught fire due to a bird hit.

Similarly, another Indian Navy MIG 29K aircraft had crashed in Goa in January 2018. As per reports, the aircraft has crashed inside the INS Hamsa base and caught fire.

(With ANI Inputs)