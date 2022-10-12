Last Updated:

MiG 29K Fighter Aircraft Crashes Off Goa Coast During Routine Sortie; Pilot Ejects Safely

A MiG 29K fighter aircraft crashed over the sea on a routine sortie off the Goa coast after it developed a technical malfunction while returning to base

MiG 29K

Image: ANI


On Wednesday, a MiG 29K fighter aircraft crashed over the sea on a routine sortie off the Goa coast after it developed a technical malfunction while returning to base, informed the Indian Navy. The pilot ejected safely and was rescued during a swift search and rescue operation. He is in stable condition. Notably, this is the fourth MiG aircraft crash reported in the last three months.

A Board of Inquiry (BoI) has been ordered to investigate the cause of the incident.

"The pilot ejected safely & has been recovered in a swift SAR ops. Pilot reported to be in stable condition. BoI ordered to investigate the cause of the incident," informed Indian Navy.

(This is a developing story)

