MiG-29K Makes Its Maiden Night Landing On INS Vikrant, Demonstrates Navy's Resolve

The Indian Navy achieved another historic milestone by undertaking the maiden night landing of the MiG-29K on INS Vikrant. The maiden night landing on the aircraft carrier’s deck, carried out on May 23, is indicative of the Navy's impetus towards Aatmanirbharta.

The MiG-29K is the naval variant of the Mikoyan Gurevich 29 fighter aircraft and had previously, along with Tejas, also made its maiden landing earlier this year. However, this was the first time a fixed-wing fighter aircraft landed on the deck of the 45,000-tonne aircraft carrier. Admiral R Hari Kumar had stated earlier this year that the integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant was likely to be accomplished by May or June of 2023.

'When Bharat intends, nothing can be impossible...'

Rajnath Singh, the Defence Minister of India, tweeted, "This remarkable achievement is a testimony to the skills, perseverance, and professionalism of the Vikrant crew and Naval pilots."

Admiral RK Dhowan, Former Chief of Naval Staff, had stated during the induction of the fighter into the 300 squadron that, "We take great pride in inducting the supersonic multi-role MiG-29K aircraft with cutting-edge technology." The MiG-29K has all the capabilities to act as a credible deterrence for the Indian Navy, both in the Indian Ocean region and in the Arabian Sea. With the jet now being interoperable by both the naval carriers, its role can be pivotal along with the new carrier-based fighter that the Navy plans to acquire, increasing India's naval capabilities manifold.

Additionally, the Indian Navy reiterated in its tweet today what Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, had said during Vikrant's inauguration: "When Bharat intends, nothing can be impossible. Today, India is among those countries in the world that can indigenously build its own aircraft carrier." He added, "Vikrant is symbolic of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the steel used in the hangars of Vikrant and other components were completely developed by the Defense Research and Development Organisation."

This has been quite the week for the Indian Navy. Not only did the MiG-29K successfully complete its maiden night landing on Vikrant, but in the past few days, INS Mormugao test-fired the BrahMos missile along with the MRSAM (Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile). The MH60R Seahawks undertook their maiden landing on INS Kolkata, and INAS 312, operating the P8i Anti-Submarine Warfare aircraft based in Arakkonam, clocked 40,000 hours after a decade from its launch.