'Might Create Problem For Women If They Wear Less Clothes,' Says T'gana Home Min; Slammed

Telangana Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali's remarks on women wearing short dress has stoked a controversy inviting criticism from opposition Congress and BJP in the state. Reacting to a media query that a city-based college purportedly told some girl students appearing for intermediate supplementary exams to remove their burqa before entering the examination hall on June 16, Ali on Saturday said there were no curbs on wearing them.

He assured that action will be initiated over the incident.

"Maybe someone made a mistake...Headmaster or a Principal...but we have a secular policy. People can wear whatever dress they want to wear. But if they dress like in European style, it may not be correct. 'Auratein khaas taur se, kam kapde pehnene se pareshaani hoti hai. Zyada kapde pahene se logon ko sukun hota hai' (It might create a problem for women it they wear less clothes, but if they are fully dressed, people will not have any issue)," Ali, reportedly said.

Reacting to Ali's remarks, Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar tweeted: "Now Telangana government wants to decide on what women should wear.?? While the Home Minister lectures on what women should wear, why was his mouth covered when there were rapes and murders going on?"

Telangana Congress also tweeted: "Telangana Congress condemns statement by Telangana Home Minister regarding the dressing sense of women that people will be at peace if they wear more clothes. The remarks are sexist and deserve to be condemned by the so-called modern prince @KTRTRS who feels his modern outlook is attracting the world's attention. What kind of government is the BRS running?"