'Might Happen With Other Pillars As Well': Eyewitness Narrates Bengaluru Apathy Horror

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, an eyewitness narrated the Bengaluru metro pillar collapse horror in which a woman and her toddler son were killed after a metro pillar of an under-construction metro line collapsed and fell on them in the Nagavara area in Bengaluru. The eyewitness asserted that the horrific incident can occur again as there are many pillars on Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road near the HBR Layout.

Narrating the horrific details of the Bengaluru apathy, the eyewitness said, "The woman was laying on the road under iron rods. Soon after, locals in the area tried to remove rods and got her admitted to a nearby hospital. The incident was shocking and is yet stuck in our minds."

"Since morning, the incident is on our minds and it is extremely unfortunate. It was extremely disturbing as the kid was injured severely. There are so many pillars on the Hennur Main Road that we don't know which is going to collapse and when. If this has happened, it might happen with other pillars as well," the eyewitness said further requesting the government to conduct a clarity check on all the metro pillars.

He asserted that any of the pillars can come down again. "Metro construction is a huge project so the authorities need to have a security check. Authorities need to be cautious with the movement of the traffic even for the safety of the people. Authorities need to obstruct traffic by making boundary lines if the construction work is underway," he added.

CM Basavaraj Bommai assures action

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday, January 10, ordered a detailed probe and assured that strict action will be taken against the accused found guilty in the Bengaluru metro pillar mishap that claimed two lives. The Chief Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of the deceased in the Bengaluru metro pillar mishap that claimed two lives.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the state government will inquire about the reason behind the collapse of an under-construction pillar of the Bengaluru Metro, which killed a mother-son duo. He also said that the affected family will be compensated.

“It’s a most unfortunate incident. Instructions are given to order a probe to find out any lapses on the part of the contractor or other reasons. The family of the deceased will be given an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh will be given,” he said.

A 30-year-old woman and her two-and-a-half-year-old son were killed after a metro pillar collapsed on Tuesday. The victims were travelling on a scooter when the pillar fell on them.