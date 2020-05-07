Migrant Labourers Stranded In Goa Denied Entry At Karnataka Border, Protest In Panaji

Over 150 migrant labourers in Goa, who were denied permission to cross the Karnataka border, protested in Panaji's Campal area on Wednesday night. According to the officials, after the MHA permitted the movement of migrant workers across the country amid the lockdown, the group of labourers from Goa left for Karnataka to go back to their native villages. Although they possessed necessary permission from the Goa government, they were sent back from the Karnataka border as they allegedly failed to produce documents required to establish their identity as Kannadigas.

"I will take up the issue with the Karnataka government and help migrate these people back to their native villages," Deputy Collector Vivek HP told ANI over the phone. It has been learnt that many of the migrant labourers did not have Aadhar cards or voter ID with Karnataka address on them. Senior officials of the district administration, including Deputy Collector Vivek HP, arrived at the spot at night and talked to the labourers.

8000 migrants ready to go home in Goa

Nearly 80,000 migrant labourers, mostly from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, have registered themselves with the Goa government to return to their native places, according to official figures. However, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has urged them to stay back as the coastal state will require manpower for the economic revival once the lockdown is lifted.

After the MHA classified Goa as a green zone, the Sawant-led government has set in motion the process of economic revival of the state. Majority of the economic activities have resumed while following physical distancing norms, compulsory wearing of masks and reduced workforce.

"They (labourers) don't want to stay back. This is the right time for the government to map how much labour force we really require in the state, he said.

(With Agency Inputs)

