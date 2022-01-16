Migrant labourer killed, 2 injured as scaffolding collapses in R'than's Bundi

Kota (Rajasthan), Jan 16 (PTI) A migrant labourer from Bihar was killed and two others sustained injuries after a scaffolding at a construction site collapsed in Rajasthan's Bundi district, police said on Sunday.

The deceased is identified as Manoj Yadav (47). The two injured men Anmol Yadav (40) and Mithilesh Yadav (38) were also natives of Bihar, they said.

The three men were employed in the construction of an overbridge, taken up under Bharatmala Project, near Laban village in Bundi.

The incident took place on Saturday. Manoj's family members are expected to arrive on Monday, police said. PTI CORR CJ CJ

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)