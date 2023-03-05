Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Annamalai Booked for 'inciting Violence' In Migrant Workers Issue

A case has been registered against Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai amid the ongoing row in connection with the purported videos of 'attacks' on migrant labourers of Bihar in the southern state.

The Chennai police informed that a case has been filed against the BJP leader in the CCB Cyber Crime Division under section 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153A(1)(a),505(1)(b) ( Whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report) 505(1)(c) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for inciting violence and promoting enmity between two groups.

Also, a case has been registered against the holder of 'BJP Bihar' Twitter account holder under sections 153, 153A(1)(a), 505(1)(b) IPC 505(2) IPC.

Following the FIR, Annamalai lashed out at Stalin's government by giving them 24 hours to arrest him. He said, "I understand DMK has filed cases against me for exposing their 7-decade propaganda against North Indian brothers. So, here is the video of what they spoke about, which was mentioned in my press release yesterday. You think that you can suppress the voice of democracy by filing false cases. As a common man, I give you 24 hours, lay hands on me if possible! I challenge Fascist DMK to arrest me!"

Earlier in the day, the state Police and Tiruppur administration conduct a meeting with representatives of business and industry associations and migrant workers over the issue of alleged attacks on migrants.

Tamil Nadu | Police and Tiruppur administration conduct a meeting with representatives of business and industry associations and migrant workers over the issue of alleged attacks on migrants pic.twitter.com/Ky95VcuIFG — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2023

Tamil Nadu vs Bihar row

The entire row erupted when an undated video surfaced in the early week of March on social media wherein Hindi lingual migrant labourers from an undated location were seen being allegedly ill-treated and beaten. In the wake of the video, CM Nitish Kumar announced that he would send a team of four members to the southern state to probe the issue of brutality against migrant labourers on the pretext of "hate crime" in Tamil Nadu. However, the southern state denounced the accusations and cited the viral video as "fake." The video has triggered dissension between the two states, creating a political rift.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan has expressed his concern over the issue stating, "If the video is fake, what about the victims who escaped and are talking about their plight? What about the calls I have been receiving from victims seeking help who are subjected to injustice and are beaten up? And even if there is a 1 percent chance of the video being fake, who is attempting to imbalance the harmony of the nation."

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi urged the North Indian labourers in Tamil Nadu not to panic and feel insecure, as the people of Tamil Nadu are very nice and friendly, and the state government is committed to providing them security.

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin on Saturday reassured his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar that all migrant workers are safe and the police of the southern State registered cases against two journalists including the editor of a Hindi daily for spreading rumours. Stalin said he spoke to Nitish Kumar over phone and assured him that no harm would befall workers and conveyed to him that "all workers are our workers who help Tamil Nadu's growth and nothing will happen to impact them, I have assured him."