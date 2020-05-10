With 'no Food Or Money Left', Pune Migrant Workers Start For Home In UP On Foot

A group of migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh, living in Pune's Kondhwa, were forced to walk to their hometown in Allahabad amid lockdown. This comes in the backdrop of the Ministry of Home Affairs' decision to allow stranded people to reach their hometown where the state governments are arranging trains for citizens who are stuck in other states due to COVID-19 lockdown.

Narrating their plight, one of the migrants said that they have no money to buy food. The migrant also informed that they were not aware of the trains running from Pune to Allahabad.

"We have no food and don't have a single rupee to buy food. As we did not receive any information about trains being run from here to Allahabad, hence, we decided to walk to Allahabad. Today we have started our journey and we will reach in about 10 days," Sandeep, one of the daily wage labourers, told ANI.

Echoing similar sentiments, another migrant named Rajesh said, "We had even visited a nearby police station wherein we were told that there are no transportation available and nothing will be there in the coming days. Hence, we had to take the decision to walk to Allahabad. We've no food left. If we go to our village, we'll at least be able to do farming and eat something".

COVID-19 situation in India

India's Coronavirus cases continued to rise by over 3,000 as the total cases came close to 60,000 mark on Saturday with the recovery rate improving marginally to almost 30 percent. With 3,320 new coronavirus cases, the total count was 59,662 on Saturday. Active cases stood at 39,834 and the number of cured/discharged/migrated at 17,847. With 95 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total fatalities stood at 1,981.

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday that there is no need to anticipate worst-case situation with regard to COVID-19 pandemic in India like in some developed countries.

