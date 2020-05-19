Migrants Being Charged Over Rs 3,000 For Bus Travel Home From Delhi; Conditions Deplorable

Even as migrants struggle to reach their homes across the country, they appear to be being charged high prices for their travel. Buses playing from Delhi to Patna, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, etc have been confirmed to be charging more than Rs 3000 from the migrants.

READ: Six Container Trucks Carrying Over 500 Migrants Seized In UP's Muzaffarnagar

Migrants being charged high prices for bus rides

Speaking to ANI, a student said, '"Rs 3,500 have been taken as travel charges. Even at such an expensive rate, no facility is being given to anyone. There are no fans on the bus and there are so many mosquitoes inside that no one can even sit there. I have lost my job. It is said that ration is being provided by the government but there is nothing for us," she said.

Another migrant worker, Rizwan Mohammad said that he has to go to Kishanganj in Bihar. "I have given Rs 5,000 after getting it arranged from my house. I do not know how will I manage my expenses. There is no facility inside the bus. I have been stranded here for a long time."

READ: CS Rajiv Gauba Seeks Cooperation Of States To Run More Shramik Special Trains For Migrants

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has allowed the inter-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses with mutual consent of the State/UT involved or as decided by States and Union Territories except in containment zones, according to the lockdown guidelines.

MHA said that Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) for the movement of persons shall continue, as announced earlier. It has also issued special directions to ensure the movement of persons and goods in certain cases. All States/UTs shall allow inter-state movement of medical professionals, and paramedical staff, sanitation personnel and ambulance without any restrictions, the ministry added.

READ: MP-bound Truck With 51 Migrants Intercepted In Pune

"The guidelines of the ministry also directed that all States/UTs shall allow inter-state movement of all types of goods/cargo including empty trucks. No State/UT shall stop the movement of any types of goods/cargo for cross land-border trade", the orders said.

READ: 'Be Patient, Be Safe': Nitish Kumar Assures Migrants, Says 'adequate Steps Being Taken'

(With ANI input)