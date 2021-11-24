Migratory birds find succour in Mathura's Jodhpur Jhal wetland

Mathura (UP), Nov 24 (PTI) Panoramic view and a conducive environment, following a gradual change in temperature, is enticing winged visitors to land at the Jodhpur Jhal wetland here, an office-bearer of the Biodiversity Research and Development Society said.

"A bird survey carried out by the BRDS on October 10 recorded 15 varieties of birds," President of the society KP Singh said.

Migratory birds such as greater flamingo, green-winged teal, northern shoveler, black-tailed godwit, bluethroat, green sandpiper, wood sandpiper, common redshank, painted stork, eurasian spoonbill, eurasian marsh-harrier, rosy starling, gray wagtail, white wagtail and white browed wagtail were sighted at Jodhpur Jhal during the survey, he said.

Spread approximately over 70-80 hectares, the Jodhpur Jhal wetland is merely eight kilometres away from the Soor Sarovar Bird Sanctuary and 35 kilometres away from Rajasthan's Keoladeo National Park. However, its conducive habitat, including areas consisting shallow water, deep water and a variety of grass entices the birds to the wetland situated in Mathura's Koh village panchayat, Singh said.

So far, 139 residential and 45 migratory birds have been sighted in the region, an official of the society said.

Birds migrate here through the Central Asian flyway covering 30 countries, including a part India.

According to Divisional Forest Officer of Mathura Rajnikant Mittal, food, water and security are the three components that constitute an ideal habitat for birds. The birds land in Jodhpur Jhal area and stay at least during the winter because not only do they get all the three vital components but also fish, big and small, he said. PTI COR CJ KJ

