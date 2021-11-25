The third wave of the coronavirus pandemic is due in December, according to Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope, but it will have a minor impact. During the third wave, he told a news programme that medical oxygen and ICU beds would not be required. Tope commented on the current COVID-19 situation, saying that because 80% of Maharashtra's inhabitants are vaccinated, the infection rate and fatality rate are currently low.

"The third wave is expected to be mild and medical oxygen and ICU beds will not be required," he said.

Mild COVID-19 third wave likely in December: Maharashtra Health Min Rajesh Tope

Tope highlighted that the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic occurred in September 2020, followed by the second wave in April 2021. Tope added he met with Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya last week to seek approval from the Centre to deliver a booster dosage of vaccination to health workers, frontline workers, older citizens, and vulnerable groups, as well as to vaccinate youngsters aged 12 to 18 years against coronavirus. "Mandaviya said he would discuss the issue with ICMR and get back," Tope added. Dr. Randeep Guleria, director of AIIMS, said on Tuesday that a third Covid wave of comparable magnitude to the first two is unlikely to hit India, citing the absence of a surge in cases as evidence that vaccines are still protecting against the virus and that there is no need for a booster dose for the time being.

COVID-19 cases in India

Medical experts have also stated that a third wave as severe as the second is improbable, however, the number of cases may increase. India reported 9,283 new cases of Coronavirus infections on Wednesday, increasing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 3,45,35,763, while active cases declined to 1,11,481, the lowest level in 537 days, according to data issued by the Union Health Ministry. The death toll had grown to 4,66,584 with 437 new fatalities, according to figures updated at 8 a.m.

